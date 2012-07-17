Former Morgan Stanley Germany chief leaves management

FRANKFURT, July 17 U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its former Germany chief Dirk Notheis was no longer a manager at the bank, putting an end to his "leave of absence".

In late June, Notheis stepped aside following an uproar over emails he reportedly exchanged with a the former premier of the regional state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, relating to the state's purchase of shares in German utility EnBW in 2010.

"Dirk Notheis is no longer a member of the management," a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Notheis could not be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, German regulator Bafin said Notheis had left Morgan Stanley's management on July 6.

On June 11, it emerged that German prosecutors launched a probe into whether Notheis had aided a possible breach of trust. 

In Germany, Morgan Stanley's supervisory board chairman Lutz Raettig has taken over as interim country head for Germany and Austria since late June.