UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley Germany head steps aside in email row

* Dirk Notheis to take leave of absence
* Former country head to take over responsibilities
* German government declines direct comment
FRANKFURT, June 25 The head of Morgan Stanley's
German unit, one of the country's best-connected
dealmakers, has been granted leave of absence by the bank
following an uproar over emails he reportedly exchanged with a
regional politician.
Dirk Notheis, 44, has run the U.S. investment bank's
operations in Germany and Austria for more than three years,
earning a reputation as an aggressive banker with close ties to
Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives.
He came under fire in the past week after German newspapers
published copies of emails Notheis reportedly sent to the
premier of Baden-Wuerttemberg in 2010, when the southwestern
state was trying to purchase a stake in local utility EnBW
from French energy group EDF.
In the emails, which could not be independently verified by
Reuters, Notheis casually refers to Merkel as "Mutti", German
for "mom", and sometimes appears to be ordering around regional
leader Stefan Mappus, who like the banker is a member of
Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
The reports sparked a wave of criticism, in part because it
highlighted the cosy relationship between bankers and
politicians at a time when many Germans are up in arms about the
role banks have played in the global financial and euro-zone
debt crises.
"Dirk Notheis has informed the supervisory board that he
will take a leave of absence," a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said
on Monday, a day after Reuters reported that Notheis had
tendered his resignation.
The spokeswoman said Notheis's responsibilities as country
head for Germany and Austria would be taken over by supervisory
board chairman Lutz Raettig, who is well known in the Frankfurt
financial scene and served as Morgan Stanley's country head from
1995 to 2005.
The bank also retains the services of Christian Zorn and
Johannes Groeller, who have been co-heads of investment banking
for Germany and Austria since Notheis was elevated to his role
as head of Germany back in 2009.
The move is nonetheless a blow for the U.S. investment bank,
which had come to rely heavily on Notheis and his political
connections to deliver lucrative advisory roles or mandates in
merger and acquisition deals.
Morgan Stanley has won some big mandates from companies in
which Germany retains an equity stake.
It was for example co-bookrunner for Commerzbank's
11 billion euro rights issue, was adviser to Deutsche Telekom's
aborted $39 billion sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T
and was bookrunner for Deutsche Post DHL on a
750 million euro exchangeable bond for state-controlled
development bank KFW.
COMEBACK UNCERTAIN
It was not clear when or if Notheis would resume his
responsibilities, people familiar with the situation said.
The negative publicity could make it harder for Notheis to
operate in Berlin political circles, where discretion is a key
prerequisite to gaining high-level access.
Furthermore, the political firestorm and publicity about the
EnBW deal will likely continue for years, thanks to an
arbitration procedure reviewing the deal initiated by
Baden-Wuerttemberg.
The reported Notheis emails touched on efforts by
Baden-Wuerttemberg to acquire a 45 percent stake in local
utility EnBW from EDF. Notheis appears to give Mappus advice on
how to limit time for political debate on a renationalisation of
EnBW.
"Call a confidential meeting at the state ministry with
three politicians but without the supervisory board chairman,
initially without giving a reason," one of the emails supposedly
from Notheis to Mappus published in Handelsblatt reads.
He says Merkel's assistance will be needed to persuade the
EDF to sell and suggests Mappus should meet with then French
President Nicolas Sarkozy. "Ask Mutti if she can arrange that,"
Notheis reportedly wrote.
Baden-Wuerttemberg eventually bought the EnBW stake in
December 2010 for about 4.7 billion euros. But the state has
since launched a probe into the deal and sued EDF, saying it
overpaid to the tune of 2 billion euros.
Morgan Stanley was reported to have provided the emails to
the state government as part of the probe.
Asked about the case on Monday, Merkel's spokesman Steffen
Seibert said Berlin had not been involved in the EnBW talks and
therefore could not comment on them.
"The negotiations on the purchase of EnBW stake by the
regional government of Baden-Wuerttemberg were handled by the
regional government. Therefore, the federal government has no
knowledge of the details of these negotiations," Seibert said.
In Germany, Morgan Stanley ranked second behind Deutsche
Bank and ahead of U.S. rival Goldman Sachs in
mergers and acquisitions rankings in the year-to-date, measured
by overall deal value, Thomson Reuters data show.
In terms of M&A fees earned from completed deals, Morgan
Stanley ranked in third place, earning $8.6 million, lagging
behind Lazard and Citi. Fees from deals with
German involvement totalled $233.2 million so far in 2012.
This year Morgan Stanley has advised SAP on its
acquisition of Ariba Inc, Outokumpu on its acquisition of
ThyssenKrupp AG's Stainless division, and EQT on buying BSN
Medical.