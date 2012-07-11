German prosecutors launch probe into Morgan Stanley exec

FRANKFURT, July 11 German prosecutors have
opened preliminary proceedings into alleged links between Morgan
Stanley's top dealmaker in Germany and the former premier
of the regional state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, relating to the
state's purchase of shares in German utility EnBW in
2010.
The Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said "sufficient
and actual clues have emerged" suggesting ex-premier Stefan
Mappus could have made himself liable to prosecution for breach
of trust, while Morgan Stanley's Dirk Notheis could have made
himself liable to prosecution for aiding and abetting breach of
trust.
In a statement on Wednesday it added several premises had
been searched as part of the proceedings and a number of
documents were seized.
Morgan Stanley said it was supporting the investigation.
Prosecutors are probing Notheis, 44, who ran Morgan
Stanley's operations in Germany and Austria for more than three
years, but was granted leave of absence by the bank last month
following an uproar over emails he reportedly exchanged with
Mappus.
German newspapers in June published copies of emails Notheis
reportedly sent to Mappus in 2010, when the southwestern state
was trying to purchase a stake in local utility EnBW from French
energy group EDF.
The reports sparked a wave of criticism, in part because it
highlighted the cosy relationship between bankers and
politicians at a time when many Germans are up in arms about the
role banks have played in the global financial and euro-zone
debt crises.
The prosecutors also quoted a report by a government audit
body which said the purchase price paid by Baden-Wuerttemberg
for the stake in EnBW was at least 180 million euros ($220.6
million) too high.
According to the opinion of a separate report drawn up by
auditors Warth & Klein Grant Thornton, which was mandated by the
regional state's government to assess the deal,
Baden-Wuerttemberg had overpaid by around 840 million euros,
daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.