UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman defends Facebook IPO conduct

May 31 Morgan Stanley chairman and chief
executive officer James Gorman defended the securities firm's
role in Facebook Inc's tumultuous initial public
offering, telling CNBC on Thursday the firm followed standard
procedures.
Gorman said there was "no nefarious activity" surrounding
the social networking company's IPO and speculation of such
behavior is untrue. He added that regulatory scrutiny is
welcomed as the Facebook IPO attracted "tons" of attention.
Gorman said investors who were counting on a big first-day
surge in Facebook's stock price of $38 a share should not be
placing blame on Morgan Stanley or others.
"I'd like to think that firstly the group of people who
thought they were buying the stock so they could get an enormous
pop were both naive and bought it under the wrong pretenses," he
said. "What any company is doing when you are taking companies
public is to establish a long-term investor base. So to that
individual, I would hope that they haven't panicked during the
flurry over the last few days."
Since the May 18 IPO, Facebook shares have fallen more than
25 percent to $29.60. Additionally, on the day of its market
debut, trading glitches by the Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's Nasdaq
Stock Market, postponed the start of trading in Facebook by 30
minutes. Once trading began, many investors were unable to
confirm their trades.
"Give this a little bit of time....we're only on day 8
here," Gorman added about the rocky performance of Facebook
shares.
Gorman added that ample disclosure was provided to Facebook
investors. When asked by CNBC if certain clients received more
information than others, Gorman said, "absolutely not".
Gorman added that new technology firms looking to tap Morgan
Stanley as an underwriter to go public won't be turned off
following the Facebook IPO. "We have a long track record" with
bringing companies public, Gorman said.