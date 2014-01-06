Morgan Stanley rates trading head leaves amid strategic shift

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 6 Morgan Stanley's former
global head of rates trading, Edward Glenn Hadden, said he has
left the bank to pursue another opportunity after a change in
strategic direction.
In an interview on Monday, Hadden said he decided to leave
after Morgan Stanley's management changed plans for the
business, and after his former boss, Ken de Regt, left in May.
"The firm basically decided to adopt a different strategy in
its rates business," Hadden said in an interview. "So, for me, I
am very proud of the strategic course that I adopted and the
resulting accomplishments that that strategy generated."
Hadden said he achieved "significant" profitability and
market-share gains, and helped build a "culture of success" on
the trading desk. He declined to say where he is heading.
Hadden joined Morgan Stanley from Goldman Sachs Group Inc
in 2011, charged with bulking up the Wall Street bank's
market share in trading Treasury bonds and interest-rate
derivatives. But the job increasingly became one of cost-cutting
and automation, as regulators formed new rules for capital
requirements and trading.
In June, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman
outlined aggressive targets for rates trading, identifying it as
a low-return business that needed improvement.
Earlier this year, CME Group Inc fined Hadden
$80,000 and suspended him from trading CME-listed products for
10 days after determining that some of his 2008 trades were not
performed according to exchange rules. Goldman, where he worked
at the time, was also fined $875,000 for failure to supervise.
Reuters reported that Hadden had also been subject to an
internal inquiry at Goldman and put on paid leave for about a
year over a separate matter before joining Morgan Stanley.
Hadden's lawyer, James Benjamin, has said his client acted
properly.
At Morgan Stanley, Hadden be will replaced by Mitchell Nadel
and Jakob Horder, a source familiar with the matter said. Morgan
Stanley announced their new roles in an internal memo.
Nadel joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Bank of America
Corp and spent a few years overseeing fixed-income
trading in Japan before moving to New York. Horder has been in
the firm's capital-markets businesses for over 10 years, and is
based out of London.