ON THE MOVE: Morgan Stanley lands ex-Merrill manager

Feb 17 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, has hired a former Merrill Lynch manager in Northern California to oversee about 50 financial advisers in the region.

Stephen Bearden has joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Palo Alto office after about 18 years at Merrill Lynch, now the brokerage unit owned by Bank of America, he told Reuters on Friday.

"It's a similar role," said Bearden, now a senior vice president and branch manager at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Before joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bearden spent his entire career at Merrill. In his former post at Merrill he oversaw about 160 financial advisers in the East Bay region of California.

Bearden fills a role at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney that has been squeezed out of many regions after Morgan Stanley cut dozens of branch manager jobs following the merger of its brokerage unit with Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.

Combining the two brokerage units created areas of overlap in many pockets of the United States with more than one non-producing branch manager. A non-producing manager does not create additional revenue for the firm, and so is often merited on his or her ability to bring over top-producing advisers from competing firms.

"The key factor is always, do they think the guy can recruit," said New York-based financial services recruiter Danny Sarch of Leitner Sarch Consultants. "If the guy has a proven track of record of recruiting, that's going to win them over."

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has added at least seven former Merrill advisers producing about $14.5 million in annual revenue and managing more than $1.6 billion of client assets since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in total has more than 17,000 financial advisers across the United States and about $1.6 trillion in client assets under management, based on data from September, the last full available count.