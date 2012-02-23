ON THE MOVE: Morgan Stanley adds ex-Merrill, Wells Fargo advisers

Feb 23 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, has expanded its adviser base with the addition of three veteran brokers from Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors, the company said on Thursday.

In Illinois, advisers Jeffrey Grange and Jeffrey Hollis joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Lisle office from Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit now owned by Bank of America.

Grange and Hollis, who had both been with Merrill for more than a decade, managed $227 million in client assets at the firm. They last year generated $1.2 million in revenue.

The two advisers now report to complex manager Timothy Byrnes, who oversees advisers in the western Chicago and central Illinois region.

In Pennsylvania, adviser Brad Rude joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Blue Bell office from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage division of Wells Fargo & Company. Rude managed $129 million in client assets at his previous firm and last year generated $1.5 million in revenue.

He now reports to branch manager Steve Brettler.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which resulted from the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009, now has just over 17,000 advisers across the United States. The firm has total client assets of about $1.6 trillion, making it the largest U.S. brokerage, followed by Merrill and Wells.

With these latest adviser additions, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has now added at least 20 brokers from competing firms since the start of the new year, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

On the flip side, the firm has lost at least 34 brokers over that same period.

Based on client assets previously managed by those advisers joining and leaving, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has gained roughly the same amount of client assets by advisers joining, roughly $2.5 billion, as it has lost by advisers leaving, roughly $2.4 billion.