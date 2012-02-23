ON THE MOVE: Morgan Stanley adds ex-Merrill, Wells Fargo advisers

Feb 23 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the
largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, has expanded its
adviser base with the addition of three veteran brokers from
Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors, the company said on
Thursday.
In Illinois, advisers Jeffrey Grange and Jeffrey Hollis
joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Lisle office from Merrill
Lynch, the brokerage unit now owned by Bank of America.
Grange and Hollis, who had both been with Merrill for more
than a decade, managed $227 million in client assets at the
firm. They last year generated $1.2 million in revenue.
The two advisers now report to complex manager Timothy
Byrnes, who oversees advisers in the western Chicago and central
Illinois region.
In Pennsylvania, adviser Brad Rude joined Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney's Blue Bell office from Wells Fargo Advisors, the
brokerage division of Wells Fargo & Company. Rude
managed $129 million in client assets at his previous firm and
last year generated $1.5 million in revenue.
He now reports to branch manager Steve Brettler.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which resulted from the merger
of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and
Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009, now has just over 17,000
advisers across the United States. The firm has total client
assets of about $1.6 trillion, making it the largest U.S.
brokerage, followed by Merrill and Wells.
With these latest adviser additions, Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney has now added at least 20 brokers from competing firms
since the start of the new year, based on moves tracked by
Reuters.
On the flip side, the firm has lost at least 34 brokers over
that same period.
Based on client assets previously managed by those advisers
joining and leaving, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has gained
roughly the same amount of client assets by advisers joining,
roughly $2.5 billion, as it has lost by advisers leaving,
roughly $2.4 billion.