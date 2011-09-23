Morgan Stanley rallies as analysts defend on France

* Stock up 4.9 pct in early trading

* Had lost more than 20 pct of value over last week

* Analysts defend on questions of French exposure

Sept 23 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) rallied on Friday, despite continued weakness in global markets, as analysts said fears about its exposure to French banks were overblown and that the bank was prepared to manage risk.

In early trading, Morgan Stanley was up 4.9 percent, far outstripping the broader market. In the previous five trading sessions, the bank had lost more than 21 percent of its value, wiping more than $6.8 billion off its market capitalization.

Like many other banks, Morgan Stanley has been hurt by fears of weak third-quarter performance, a gloomy economic outlook and a Federal Reserve plan to lower long-term interest rates that could compress margins.

But the pressure increased Thursday with a post on the well-known finance blog "Zero Hedge," saying the company was at serious risk because of its exposure to French banks.

The blog said Morgan Stanley's French exposure was greater than its market cap and about two-thirds of its entire book value. French banks are some of the biggest victims of the panic in recent weeks about Greek debt and the effect a default would have on Europe.

Wall Street analysts were quick to rush to Morgan Stanley's defense, though. Bernstein Research's Brad Hintz -- himself a former chief financial officer of an investment bank -- said Friday that Morgan Stanley's total exposure to France was probably less than $2 billion.

"We believe Morgan Stanley's risk management staff and its trading units are fully aware of the highly publicized risks emanating from Europe and warnings about the firm's potential exposure to a European Sovereign crisis," Hintz said in a note. "There is solid evidence that shows Morgan Stanley has been taking action to limit risk in preparation for potentially difficult market conditions ahead."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Credit Suisse also defended Morgan Stanley's French position in a note late Thursday, saying any risk to the bank in the euro zone was not a surprise and would be manageable.

The market also shrugged off a fresh estimate change Friday, as JMP Securities analyst David Trone cut his third-quarter profit forecast by 10 percent on expected losses in the bank's bond portfolio during the quarter. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)