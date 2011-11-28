Morgan Stanley hires new India property arm chief

MUMBAI Nov 28 Morgan Stanley said
on Monday it has appointed Shirish Godbole to head its global
real estate investment fund in India.
Godbole, who will be based in Mumbai, had earlier worked at
the Wall Street bank for 13 years, including as co-head of its
commercial real estate finance business in Europe.
He later moved to Goldman Sachs to work at its real
estate investment arm in India, before quitting to join
entrepreneurial ventures in India.
Godbole will replace Naresh Naik, who, sources told Reuters
earlier this month, has left Morgan Stanley to explore setting
up his own fund.
(Reporting by Indulal PM and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)