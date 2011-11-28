UPDATE 1-Godbole returns to Morgan Stanley as India realty arm head

* Godbole had earlier spent 13 years with Morgan Stanley
MUMBAI Nov 28 Morgan Stanley has
named Shirish Godbole as the head of its global real estate
investment fund in India, the Wall Street bank said on Monday,
as it looks to tap opportunities in a sector that has been badly
hit by a cash crunch.
Godbole, who had spent 13 years with Morgan Stanley earlier
including as co-head of its commercial real estate finance
business in Europe, will be based in Mumbai, the bank said in a
statement.
He later moved to Goldman Sachs to work at its real
estate investment arm in India, before quitting to join
entrepreneurial ventures in India.
Godbole will replace Naresh Naik, who, sources told Reuters
earlier this month, has left Morgan Stanley to explore setting
up his own fund.
Morgan Stanley has invested in Indian property firms such as
Oberoi Realty Ltd as well as in several real estate
projects since the launch of its investment arm in Asia's
third-largest economy in 2006.
The bank sees significant investment opportunities in India,
said Hoke Slaughter, Asia head of Real Estate Investing -- its
global real estate investment arm -- as property firms struggle
to raise cash to complete projects or pay off mounting debts.
Real estate firms in India have come under pressure as 13
interest rate increases in the past 18 months have raised
funding costs, while sales have remained sluggish.
Some banks, including top lender State Bank of India
and No. 2 ICICI Bank, have become selective
in lending to the sector on fears of a rise in bad loans.
A large number of property developers, who were
looking to tap the equity markets, have either deferred or
aborted their plans due to a weak stock market, creating
opportunities for private investment funds.
"We're definitely seeing a more capital constrained
environment in the India real estate markets," Slaughter told
Reuters in an emailed statement.
"Banks are tightening their lending criteria leading to
attractive opportunities for us, involving high quality
development partners and projects."
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on its strategy for India
property investment arm, but people familiar with its plans said
that the unit was focussing on investment opportunities in real
estate projects in top cities.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal PM; editing by
Malini Menon)