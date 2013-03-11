CNBC editor to join Morgan Stanley's wealth unit -memo

BRIEF-General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for British Army
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
NEW YORK, March 11 Gary Kaminsky, an editor at CNBC, will join Morgan Stanley as vice chairman of its wealth-management unit, according to an internal memo sent to staff on Monday.
Kaminsky will work with Morgan Stanley's team of 16,780 financial advisors on client development and strategies, Greg Fleming, president of Morgan Stanley's wealth and investment management units, said in the memo.
Kaminsky joined CNBC in 2010. He had previously worked for Neuberger Berman, where he was a money manager overseeing over $12 billion in assets, according to the memo. Kaminsky retired from Neuberger Berman in June of 2008, according to CNBC's website.
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents