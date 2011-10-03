版本:
Morgan Stanley names Khattar as India capital mkts head

Oct 3 Morgan Stanley said on Monday Vikas Khattar joined the bank on Oct. 1 as head of its global capital markets for India.

Khattar was previously with Citigroup as its head of South Asia equity and equity-linked capital markets.

Khattar resigned from Citigroup to join Morgan Stanley, IFR had reported in July. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

