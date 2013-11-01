Morgan Stanley sues former adviser, claims he falsified records

NEW YORK Nov 1 Morgan Stanley's wealth
management division sued former financial adviser Denis O'Brien
on Thursday, claiming that he falsified 206 client telephone
numbers just before leaving the firm.
According to the complaint, O'Brien changed the numbers for
156 client accounts on the firm's computer systems on the
afternoon of his sudden resignation on Oct. 25, while taking his
clients' contact list to solicit them at his new job.
O'Brien, who registered with rival brokerage Raymond James
Financial on the same day, changed many of the phone
numbers by just a single digit, preventing Morgan Stanley
financial advisers from promptly reaching his clients after he
left, the complaint alleged.
O'Brien could not be reached for comment.
O'Brien had worked at Morgan Stanley's Mystic, Connecticut
since August 2004 before joining Raymond James Financial's
office, also in Mystic.
O'Brien notified Morgan Stanley that he was taking the
client list, and left a copy with the correct phone numbers with
the firm, but Morgan Stanley was initially unaware of the
discrepancy between the list and the altered computerized
records, the complaint said.
O'Brien's notification that he would leave with information
about his clients complied with the protocol of almost all U.S.
brokerage and advisory firms.
The complaint alleged, however, that O'Brien violated an
agreement upon joining Morgan Stanley nine years ago that he
would not attempt to solicit clients for a year after leaving.
Morgan Stanley is seeking a temporary restraining order
against O'Brien to "prevent further irreparable harm" to the
firm, the complaint said.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment on the
complaint. A spokeswoman for Raymond James declined to comment,
noting that the firm had not received or been served with any
legal complaint.
The case is Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC v. O'Brien, U.S.
District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 13-01598.