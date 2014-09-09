Morgan Stanley to pay $95 million in U.S. mortgage-debt settlement

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the Wall Street bank of misleading investors in mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.

The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed Monday in New York federal court, follows years of litigation by investors over allegedly false and misleading statements over the soured securities.

The deal stemmed from a lawsuit pursued by the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi (MissPERS) and the West Virginia Investment Management Board.

The plaintiffs accused Morgan Stanley of violating U.S. securities law in packaging and selling mortgage backed securities in 13 offerings in 2006 and 16 offerings in 2007.

In the years since the litigation began in 2008, the plaintiffs were dealt a series of setbacks by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain who dismissed various claims due to standing and timeliness.

After a ruling in May that dismissed claims brought by some of the plaintiffs, Morgan Stanley said MissPERS had become the lone named plaintiff to have purchased securities in the only remaining offering at issue in the case.

A motion to grant class certification status allowing the investors to sue as a group was pending when the parties first informed the court in July of a deal. Financial terms were not disclosed until Monday.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley did not respond to a request for comment. David Stickney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, declined comment.

In court papers, lawyers for the plaintiffs said they expected investors would on average receive a distribution of $2.63 per $1,000 in original face value offered.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said they would also seek approval of a fee award of 17 percent of the settlement, or $16.2 million, plus up to $2 million in expense reimbursements.

The settlement must be approved by U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest, who took over the case in May.

The case is In re Morgan Stanley Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-02137. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)