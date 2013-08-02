Morgan Stanley to meet 5 pct leverage ratio by 2015-executive

NEW YORK Aug 2 Morgan Stanley's holding
company will reach a proposed 5 percent supplementary leverage
ratio by 2015, and its U.S. deposit-taking subsidiaries are
already above the 6 percent requirement, the bank's treasurer,
David Russo, said on Friday.
Morgan Stanley's existing plan to reduce risk-weighted
assets and move more trades to central clearing will help the
company get to proposed requirements well ahead of their
potential adoption in 2018, Russo and other executives said on a
conference call for fixed-income analysts.
A rule proposed by three U.S. regulators last month would
require the holding of equity capital equal to 5 percent of
total assets for bank holding companies, as well as a 6 percent
ratio for deposit-taking bank subsidiaries.