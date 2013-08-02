版本:
Morgan Stanley to meet 5 pct leverage ratio by 2015-executive

NEW YORK Aug 2 Morgan Stanley's holding company will reach a proposed 5 percent supplementary leverage ratio by 2015, and its U.S. deposit-taking subsidiaries are already above the 6 percent requirement, the bank's treasurer, David Russo, said on Friday.

Morgan Stanley's existing plan to reduce risk-weighted assets and move more trades to central clearing will help the company get to proposed requirements well ahead of their potential adoption in 2018, Russo and other executives said on a conference call for fixed-income analysts.

A rule proposed by three U.S. regulators last month would require the holding of equity capital equal to 5 percent of total assets for bank holding companies, as well as a 6 percent ratio for deposit-taking bank subsidiaries.
