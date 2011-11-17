Morgan Stanley division names head of high yield

* Richard Lindquist joins from Guggenheim Partners

* Will oversee $1.7 billion worth of high-yield assets

* Asset management revenues are down this year

Nov 17 Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) investment management unit has hired Richard Lindquist as head of its $1.7 billion high-yield bond division, according to an internal memo sent on Thursday.

Lindquist joins the Wall Street bank from Guggenheim Partners, where he had been a managing director and co-head of U.S. high yield since 2009. He held similar roles in the asset-management divisions of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX.

Arthur Lev, a managing director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said in a memo that Lindquist will become a senior member of the fixed-income strategy team and will be responsible for $1.7 billion of high-yield assets across the division's fixed-income portfolio.

Lindquist will report to Michael Kushma, chief investment officer of global fixed income.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Morgan Stanley's asset-management division reported a 20 percent decline in net revenue and a 31 percent decline in earnings for the first nine months of the year. Results were driven lower by write-downs on merchant banking and real-estate funds even as traditional asset-management revenue improved. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; editing by John Wallace)