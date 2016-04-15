US regulators reissue letter on Morgan Stanley's 'living will'

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Friday they had reissued their letter from earlier in the week to Morgan Stanley about the bank's "living will," or plan for a bankruptcy that would not rely on federal aid, because of a technical error.
"The feedback letter for Morgan Stanley has been re-issued due to a drafting error that labeled a weakness as a deficiency, rather than a shortcoming," said Federal Reserve spokesman Eric Kollig. "The change has no impact on the firm or the required remediation." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding