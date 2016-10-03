版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 22:40 BJT

Morgan Stanley charged with running unethical sales contests: regulator

BOSTON Oct 3 Massachusetts' top securities regular on Monday charged Morgan Stanley with "dishonest and unethical conduct" for having run high-pressured sales contests in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin charged that Morgan Stanley brokers pushed so-called "securities based loans" in order to boost business. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐