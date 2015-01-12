版本:
MOVES-Morgan Stanley appoints Greg Finck as managing director

Jan 12 Greg Finck joins Morgan Stanley Investment Management as a managing director with responsibilities of securitized asset research and portfolio management.

Based in New York, he will report to Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for global fixed income.

Finck has 22 years of experience managing credit and interest-rate sensitive mortgage portfolios. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
