UPDATE 1-Senior Morgan Stanley banker Donald Moore to retire - memo

By Anjuli Davies
LONDON Nov 8 Senior Morgan Stanley
banker Donald Moore will retire from the Wall Street bank at the
end of the year, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Moore, a 65-year-old American native, spent 41 years at the
firm, most recently as chairman of the Global Financial
Institutions Group (FIG) based in London.
A spokesman for Morgan Stanley in London confirmed the
contents of the memo.
Moore joined the Wall Street bank in New York in 1975 and
worked his way up to head of the global FIG group from 1986 to
1997, a period during which he advised on 120 equity and M&A
transactions in the banking industry, according to the memo.
In 1997, he moved to London as vice chairman of Morgan
Stanley, where he was involved in over 500 billion euros ($552
billion) worth of transactions, including spearheading a 5.5
billion euro rescue rights issue for French Bank Societe
Generale in the wake of the Jerome Kerviel trading scandal in
2008.
"Donald has been the embodiment of doing first class
business in a first class way, and has been a role model and
mentor for an entire generation of investment bankers at Morgan
Stanley," Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher and global
co-heads of investment banking Franck Petitgas and Mark Eichorn
said jointly in the memo.
