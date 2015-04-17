MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Moriarty takes on additional roles -memo

NEW YORK, April 17 Ed Moriarty, head of Morgan
Stanley's merchant banking and real estate business, has
taken on the additional role of overseeing alternative
investments and managed futures, according to a memo viewed by
Reuters.
The change was made to "bring all of our alternative
businesses under one leadership structure," Gregory Fleming,
president of the investment management business, said in the
memo, which was sent on Thursday and confirmed by a spokesman.
Additionally, Arthur Lev, who was head of traditional asset
management, has moved into a new position as chairman of
investment management. He will work directly with Fleming on
strategic initiatives in that role.
Michael Levy, who heads capital markets for the merchant
banking and real estate business, has been promoted into Lev's
previous job.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Peter Galloway)