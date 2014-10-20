版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 20日 星期一 17:21 BJT

MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires Vivien Webb as head of sales China and Hong Kong

Oct 20 Morgan Stanley said Vivien Webb has joined the company's Private Wealth Management department as a managing director and head of sales for China and Hong Kong.

Previously, Webb was head of regional sales for Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management with a focus on the Hong Kong Ultra-High Net Worth segment. Webb will continue to be based in Hong Kong.

Morgan Stanley also appointed Eva Chan, managing director and previously head of sales for China and Hong Kong, as the head of Marketing and Strategy for Private Wealth Management Asia. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐