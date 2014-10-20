MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires Vivien Webb as head of sales China and Hong Kong

BRIEF-CubeSmart Cubesmart reports 5.4 pct rise in Q1 same store sales
* CubeSmart reports first quarter 2017 results: ffo per share grows 12.5%; same-store noi increases 6.0%
Oct 20 Morgan Stanley said Vivien Webb has joined the company's Private Wealth Management department as a managing director and head of sales for China and Hong Kong.
Previously, Webb was head of regional sales for Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management with a focus on the Hong Kong Ultra-High Net Worth segment. Webb will continue to be based in Hong Kong.
Morgan Stanley also appointed Eva Chan, managing director and previously head of sales for China and Hong Kong, as the head of Marketing and Strategy for Private Wealth Management Asia. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)
* Mercer International reports strong 2017 first quarter results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.115
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Federal Trade Commission gave Sycamore Partners II, LP approval on Thursday to sell Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.