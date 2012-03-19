版本:
New Issue- Morgan Stanley sells $2 bln notes

March 19 Morgan Stanley on Monday sold $2
billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunning manager for the
sale.	
	
BORROWER: MORGAN STANLEY	
	
AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    03/22/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.82    FIRST PAY   09/22/2012	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 4.791 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 360 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

