2012年 10月 19日 星期五

New Issue- Morgan Stanley sells $2 bln in notes

Oct 18 Morgan Stanley on Thursday sold $2
billion of subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: MORGAN STANLEY

AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 4.875 PCT   MATURITY    11/01/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.646   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.92 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/23/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 310 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

