New Issue- Morgan Stanley sells $2 bln in notes

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
Oct 18 Morgan Stanley on Thursday sold $2 billion of subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MORGAN STANLEY AMT $2 BLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.646 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.92 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 310 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.