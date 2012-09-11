Morgan Stanley poaches CBRE capital raiser-sources

HONG KONG, Sept 11 Investment bank Morgan Stanley has hired Martijn van Eldik away from CBRE Global Investors to head its capital raising in Asia, according to two sources who did not want to be identified since the appointment is not yet public, although CBRE Global Investors confirmed van Eldik is leaving.

The senior executive was hired by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing where investors approved a year-long extension of a $4.7 billion property megafund. The fund's size was later reduced to $4 billion, which the company now has to invest by June 2013.

Big global real estate funds have fallen out of favour after many struggled through the global financial crisis. The most successful investors continue to attract capital with Blackstone Group LP having so far raised close to $14 billion for its Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, a global property fund.

CBRE completed its purchase of Dutch institutional investor's ING Real Estate Investment Management Asia in late 2011. Combined, van Eldik spent a decade raising money for the companies.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.