UPDATE 3-Morgan Stanley executives pour money into stock

NEW YORK Aug 5 Top Morgan Stanley (MS.N)
officials purchased thousands of shares this week as the U.S.
investment bank's stock price fell to new two-year lows,
according to regulatory filings.
Chief Executive James Gorman bought $2.06 million of the
bank's stock and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat bought
$512,500 worth on Thursday, the executives said in filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday and Friday.
Paul Taubman, a co-head of institutional securities, bought
$1.02 million of shares, according to a separate filing on
Friday. Hutham Olayan, a director since 2006, also bought
$100,000 worth on Friday.
The purchases came as Morgan Stanley shares slumped to a
new two-year low of $19.28 on Friday morning, down over 2
percent from the previous day's close.
Outside investors often view executive stock purchases as a
bullish sign, on the theory that insiders have better
information about a stock's true value.
Gorman bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.62
per share, while Porat bought 25,000 shares at $20.50. Taubman
paid an average price of $20.38 for 50,000 shares. Olayan
bought 5,000 shares for $20 apiece.
Morgan Stanley's shares closed on Thursday at $19.70, their
lowest level since March 9, 2009, when they closed at $16.48.
The U.S. stock market reached its post-crisis nadir on that
day.
(Reporting by Dan Wilchins; additional reporting by Lauren
Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace and Gerald E. McCormick)