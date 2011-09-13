Morgan Stanley trading, banking hurt by volatility

* 3rd qtr deal backlog hindered by market volatility

* Morgan Stanley has taken down trading risk since June 30

* Focus on less risky "flow products" as Basel III looms

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

Sept 13 Market volatility has forced Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to cut back on risk taking in its trading business during the third quarter and led some investment banking clients to delay planned deals, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on Tuesday.

The volatility has also prevented trading clients from taking much risk, Porat said at a conference in New York.

Her comments provide further evidence that Wall Street banks are having a difficult quarter and may report disappointing results next month. Several analysts have lowered earnings estimates for Morgan and its chief rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) over the past week, citing weaker trading revenue and investment banking volume. [ID:nS1E78B1ZH]

Earlier on Tuesday at the same conference, JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) investment banking head, Jes Staley, said trading revenue this quarter is running 30 percent lower than the previous period and that investment banking fees are likely to fall by half. [ID:nS1E78C0U5]

Market volatility surged in August after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating, and stress has continued due to sovereign debt concerns in Europe and worries that the United States may enter a second recession.

Sharp twists and turns in the stock and bond markets have caused investors to sit on the sidelines, reducing trading volume for many products. They have also made it difficult for banks to hedge risk on their inventories of securities as values have surged and plunged unexpectedly.

Another element weighing on banks' trading results is a set of stricter global capital rules set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision that will start going into effect in 2013.

Morgan Stanley has reduced its exposure to structured credit and other risky products, Porat said, instead focusing on trading "flow products" like Treasury bonds, where trading is more commoditized and profits depend on high transaction volume. Capital requirements are often lower for these products.

"We continue to look at businesses not just where (capital) requirements are today but where they're going," said Porat. "It is a very sharpened focus on, 'What are the risk-weighted assets and what is the way to optimize the business in a Basel III world?'"

Morgan Stanley's fixed-income trading business has been charging clients more for risky trades since 2009 to reflect a higher cost of capital, Porat said at a conference that Reuters monitored via webcast. Still, its return on equity has been relatively low and its shares have fallen 45 percent so far this year on investor concerns about profitability. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; additional reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)