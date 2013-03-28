Morgan Stanley nominates Glocer to replace Bostock on board -proxy

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
NEW YORK, March 28 Morgan Stanley has nominated former Thomson Reuters chief executive Thomas Glocer to its board of directors to replace outgoing director Roy Bostock, who is retiring in compliance with the company's age limit for directors.
Glocer, 53, was CEO of Thomson Reuters, the global news and information company, from April 2008 to December 2011. He held other executive roles at Reuters since 1993. Morgan Stanley disclosed his nomination in a proxy filing on Thursday.
Bostock will have reached the maximum director age of 72 by the time of Morgan Stanley's annual meeting on May 14 and thus is not standing for re-election, the bank said.
Bostock had been chairman of Yahoo Inc until he abruptly left after a contentious battle with Dan Loeb, an activist investor who runs the hedge fund Third Point LLC and recently acquired a stake in Morgan Stanley.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)