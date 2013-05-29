Morgan Stanley property unit to raise up to $3 bln global fund - WSJ

May 29 Morgan Stanley's real estate unit,
Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds, is looking to raise between $1
billion and $3 billion for a global property fund, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
discussions.
Morgan Stanley executives have begun talks with pension
funds and other prospective investors, and are hoping that China
Investment Corp will become an anchor investor, the
Journal reported. ()
China Investment, a huge government-run fund, owns a 6.4
percent stake in Morgan Stanley, according to Reuters data.
Since the 2008 financial crisis, private funding in real
estate has been dominated by private-equity companies such as
Blackstone Group LP and Starwood Capital Group, which
have raised billions of dollars to take advantage of improving
property markets.
A Morgan Stanley executive declined to comment to the Wall
Street Journal. The bank could not be reached by Reuters outside
of regular business hours.