M. Stanley to return $700 mln to real-estate fund investors -WSJ

Dec 14 Morgan Stanley will return about $700 million to investors in its real-estate megafund and slash fees to extend the investment vehicle's life till June 2013, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The $4.7 billion fund known as Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund (MSREF) VII Global came to a vote as only about $2.5 billion of it was invested in committed capital and faced a deadline to invest the rest by June 2012, the newspaper said.

Morgan Stanley was initially seeking 12-18 months of extension for the fund.

About two-thirds of investors have agreed to extend the fund until June 2013, Morgan Stanley has said privately, according to the Journal but the final results of the vote are due at the end of the month.

Morgan Stanley will also reduce a fee charged on all investments and cut the management fee, the Journal said citing people familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. Its Hong Kong office was not immediately contactable for comment.