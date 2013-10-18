版本:
Morgan Stanley trims Q3 commodity trading risk

Oct 18 Morgan Stanley trimmed its commodity trading risk
in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the bank reported on Friday, but
held its position as the Wall Street firm with the most money at play in the
sector.
    Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities stood at $20 million in the third
quarter, down from $24 million in the second quarter and unchanged from the
third quarter of 2012. That compares with $17 million for Goldman Sachs 
and $13 million for JPMorgan Chase & Co.
    Morgan Stanley, typical of Wall Street banks, groups its commodities trading
revenue under the fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) category in its
quarterly earnings and does not break down the sector individually, often
leaving VaR as one of its key risk-reward indicators for commodities.
    The bank's FICC revenues were down sharply, however, falling 44 percent to
$835 million.
    Goldman Sachs on Thursday said it had "significantly lower" revenues from
commodities in the third quarter, and trimmed its VaR in the sector to $17
million from $19 million in the previous three months. JPMorgan held its VaR
unchanged at $13 million in the third quarter.  
    Morgan Stanley's overall third-quarter revenue jumped 50 percent, helping
adjusted earnings beat expectations, as higher income from equities sales and
trading made up for a drop in the Wall Street bank and brokerage's fixed-income
business. 
        
                              ------2013------    ------2012-------   --2011--
                              Q3     Q2     Q1    Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4    Q3  
   

 * JPMorgan            13    13     15    14   13    13   21   20   15  
 
 * Goldman Sachs        17    19     21    20   22    20   26   26   25  
 
 * Morgan Stanley       20    24     20    22   22    27   27   28   32  
 
 * Bank of America    n/a    14     15    15  12.5 11.9  13.1 12.1  15.7
 ** Citigroup      C.N        n/a    12     34    13   15   18   14   18    21  
    
Note: Bank of America and Citigroup report VaR data separately in later 10-Q
filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
