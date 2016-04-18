Morgan Stanley takes another jab at costs as revenue remains elusive

| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 Having searched high and low
for revenue growth with little success, Morgan Stanley is
taking a hatchet to costs.
The bank cut total expenses by 14 percent last quarter,
results released on Monday showed. This followed an even sharper
decline the prior period when it announced a sweeping plan to
shed more of its bond-trading business.
Much of the cost reduction has come from paying fewer
employees less money, and the bank plans to do more of that.
Morgan Stanley cut 3 percent of its staff during the first
quarter, and compensation-related expenses fell 19 percent
compared with the year-ago period.
But even with those steps, analysts grilled Morgan Stanley
executives about whether they will be able to hit Chief
Executive James Gorman's target of a 9 to 11 percent
return-on-equity by 2017. That measure of how profitably the
bank is using shareholder capital was just 6.2 percent during
the first quarter.
"If Morgan Stanley doesn't get to this target, investors
will want to think about the next alternative," CLSA banking
analyst Mike Mayo said, referring to more drastic changes in its
business mix. "We're not there yet, but we need to see evidence
they're on track for 2017."
Gorman suggested the bank may, in fact, have to do more to
hit his goal. Absent a revenue revival which seems unlikely this
year, that means more cost cutting ahead.
"If these markets were to continue as is, our goals would be
extremely difficult to achieve," Gorman said. He later added,
"If indeed the environment continued as is, we would be much
more aggressive on the cost front."
The extent of Morgan Stanley's cost-cutting is leading some
analysts and investors to wonder whether the bank is going too
far.
Wall Street has a tendency to cut through fat into muscle,
and sometimes bone, when markets are rough for extended periods
as they have now been for more than five years. When conditions
improve, banks that cut too much miss out on opportunities to
grow revenue and gain market share in key businesses, because
they no longer have the staff and resources to be nimble.
Banks "need to be careful," said Tyler Ventura, a research
analyst with investment management firm Diamond Hill in
Columbus, Ohio. "As the entire industry cuts, some are going to
cut more than others and you want to make sure you can still
maintain your business."
In January, Morgan Stanley announced an initiative to cut up
to $1 billion in costs by 2017 in an initiative called Project
Streamline. The plan included shifting operations to low-cost
cities, outsourcing more and using technology to become more
efficient.
Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan told
Reuters in an interview on Monday most of the cost-cutting last
quarter came from "tightening up discretionary spending." More
cost cuts are on the way, but it will take time for them to be
reflected in earnings, he said.
The bank is also moving more staff to cities where salaries
and overhead cost less than in New York or London. Around 40
percent of Morgan Stanley's bank-office staff sit in cheaper
cities like Mumbai and Glasgow today, Pruzan said on a call with
analysts. The bank wants to boost that to 50 to 55 percent.
MOVING TO THE CLOUD
Technology is another big part of Morgan Stanley's
cost-cutting drive.
The bank is relying more on cloud computing, which is
storing and processing data through a shared, centralized system
offered by large tech firms.
Using "the cloud" tends to be cheaper and more efficient for
companies than buying and maintaining their own servers. But it
takes time to transition, and for costs related to old
technology to fade away.
As it stands, Morgan Stanley has few other options than to
focus on costs, analysts say.
"As market activity improves, some of the cost-cutting
questions at Morgan will probably go away," said Brian
Kleinhanzl, a banking analyst with KBW. "But as of now, it's the
only lever that banks can really pull in this type of
environment."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Cynthia Osterman)