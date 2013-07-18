UPDATE 3-Morgan Stanley quarterly profit jumps on stock trading

* Adjusted profit 45 cents a share vs Street view 43 cents
* FICC trading rev up 50 pct, stock trading rev up 38 pct
* Regulators authorize $500 mln share buyback
* Shares rise 5 pct
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
July 18 Morgan Stanley posted a 42
percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday as stock
trading revenue soared, the latest sign that the No. 2 U.S.
investment bank is regaining its footing.
Income rose in all the bank's businesses. Profit from
trading and investment banking was nearly six times higher than
a year earlier, helped by stronger stock and bond trading, and
profit for Morgan Stanley in wealth management jumped 83
percent.
The bank said regulators approved its buying back $500
million of its stock, and Morgan Stanley shares rose 5 percent
in midday trading. The buybacks would represent the first time
the bank has repurchased shares since the 2008 financial crisis.
Chief Executive James Gorman has been trying to fix Morgan
Stanley, which suffered big losses during the crisis. He has
been focusing on measures such as improving profitability in the
bond trading business and the wealth management unit, which
until June was a joint venture with Citigroup Inc.
"They've been talking about some of these plans for a long
time but weren't reaching the targets ... But now, they're
finally showing progress," said Shannon Stemm, an analyst with
Edward Jones who covers Morgan Stanley.
But Gorman still has work to do. Morgan Stanley's return on
equity, a measure of how effectively the bank wrings profit from
shareholders' money, was just 5.2 percent in the latest quarter.
That is up from 3.7 percent a year earlier but less than half of
what investors expect. Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the
No. 1 U.S. investment bank, posted a return on equity of 10.5
percent for the second quarter.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $802
million, or 41 cents per share, in the second quarter from $564
million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Morgan Stanley earned 45 cents per
share, beating analysts' average estimate of 43 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The latest results included a gain related to changes in the
value of the bank's own debt, largely offset by a charge from
buying Citigroup's remaining share of the wealth management
business.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $8.50 billion, while expenses
rose 12 percent to $6.73 billion, signaling that the bank is
keeping a lid on cost growth. Analysts usually look for banks'
revenue growth to exceed cost growth.
Morgan Stanley has achieved its targets for expenses, Ruth
Porat, the bank's chief financial officer, said in an interview
with Reuters.
"But we are continuing to focus on expense reduction.
There's more to do," she added.
Morgan Stanley is the last of the big five Wall Street banks
to report second-quarter earnings.
Like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup, Morgan Stanley easily beat
analysts' profit expectations, thanks largely to strength in
trading and underwriting early in the quarter before bond yields
spiked.
Higher yields can cut into client demand to issue bonds, and
can reduce trading volume if investors rush for the sidelines.
MOVING PAST THE DOWNGRADE
Morgan Stanley's strategy for improving returns in its
fixed-income business includes reducing assets there. Adjusting
for risk, it had hoped to reduce those assets to less than $255
billion by the end of this year, but it reached that goal in the
first quarter.
At the end of the second quarter, its risk-weighted assets
in fixed-income trading were $239 billion, close to the bank's
goal of $235 billion by the end of 2014.
"We're well ahead of our targets," Porat told Reuters.
Reducing assets in fixed-income trading will also help the
bank meet leverage requirements under proposed new U.S. rules,
Porat said on a conference call. The bank's leverage ratio,
which compares equity to assets, was about 4.2 percent at the
end of the second quarter. The proposed requirement is 5
percent; Morgan Stanley believes it can meet that level by 2015.
Stock trading revenue jumped to $1.8 billion from $1.3
billion a year earlier, excluding the debt valuation adjustment,
or DVA, which reflects gains and losses on banks' own debt.
Revenue from fixed income and commodities trading rose 50
percent to $1.15 billion, excluding DVA.
Last year's figures were hurt by a downgrade of the bank by
Moody's Investors Service in June. Anticipation of the downgrade
during the quarter cut into Morgan Stanley's bond trading
revenue in particular.
Morgan Stanley had set a quarterly revenue benchmark for
fixed income and commodities trading revenue of $1.5 billion,
saying this is necessary to meet its cost of capital following a
disappointing first-quarter.
As with its rivals, underwriting was a bright spot in the
second quarter. Debt underwriting revenue rose 24 percent to
$418 million, while equity underwriting revenue increased 16
percent to $327 million.
Advisory revenue rose 27 percent to $333 million despite
weak M&A activity.
Wealth management revenue rose 10 percent to $3.53 billion,
representing a profit margin of 18.5 percent.
Gorman is targeting a profit margin of at least 20 percent
for the wealth management business by 2015, and has said the
margin could top 23 percent if interest rates rise and market
conditions improve.