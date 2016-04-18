UPDATE 4-Weak markets leave Morgan Stanley struggling to reach return-on-equity target

* Q1 EPS 55 cents vs. est. 46 cents
* Rev $7.79 bln vs. est. $7.87 bln
* ROE 6.2 pct, short of target
* Shares flat in midday trading
By Olivia Oran and Richa Naidu
April 18 Morgan Stanley's trouble growing
revenue in weak markets may cause management to take further
actions to achieve its financial goals, Chief Executive James
Gorman said on Monday.
The Wall Street bank's first-quarter profit tumbled by more
than half, as trouble in fixed-income markets hurt its trading
business and capital markets underwriting lagged.
Sliding commodity and oil prices, worries about the Chinese
economy and uncertainty about U.S. interest rates scared off
traders, investors and companies hoping to issue debt or list on
stock exchanges early in the quarter.
Morgan Stanley's return-on-equity, a key measure of how well
it uses shareholder capital to earn profits, was 6.2 percent,
well below Gorman's goal of 9 to 11 percent by the end of next
year.
"It must be said that if these markets were to continue as
is, our goals would be extremely difficult to achieve and we
would therefore take additional appropriate actions," Gorman
said on a conference call with analysts.
He added that Morgan Stanley's shareholder return was "not
acceptable."
Analysts were initially bullish on Morgan Stanley's results,
because it beat their subdued expectations by a wide margin. But
as the call went on, Gorman and Chief Financial Officer Jon
Pruzan were hammered with questions about how it will achieve
its financial goals if market conditions do not improve.
Morgan Stanley shares were down 6 cents at $25.69 in midday
trading. The stock fell about 21 percent in the quarter - the
sharpest decline of any big U.S. bank.
Stephen Biggar, an analyst at Argus Research, said it would
be "very difficult" for Morgan Stanley to achieve the
return-on-equity target Gorman has set out with revenue as weak
as it was last quarter.
CHANGING FOCUS
Morgan Stanley is not alone in struggling to grow revenue in
weak markets, though its profit problems are more severe than
rivals that are larger and can lean on other businesses to buoy
results.
Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 7 percent
decline in quarterly profit, while Bank of America Corp
reported an 18 percent drop and Citigroup Inc's earnings
fell 27 percent. The declines were attributed in part to trading
difficulties. Morgan Stanley's most comparable rival, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, will report results on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley and its peers have increasingly focused on
expenses to make up for weak revenue.
The bank said in January it was looking to save up to $1
billion by 2017 through technology and moving jobs to less
expensive locations. Overall, it cut expenses by 14 percent
during the first quarter.
In an interview, Pruzan told Reuters most of the
cost-cutting last quarter came from "tightening up discretionary
spending." More cuts are on the way, but it will take time for
them to be reflected in earnings, he said.
The bank also plans to move more back-office staff to
low-cost locations. About 40 percent of Morgan Stanley's
back-office employees currently sit in lower-cost locations.
Pruzan said the bank would like to increase this to 50 to 55
percent.
"There are areas that are starting to take shape but we'll
see the actual savings from those towards the end of the year
and next year."
Overall, Morgan Stanley's earnings applicable to common
shareholders fell 54.4 percent to $1.06 billion, or 55 cents per
share, from a year earlier, when the bank reported its most
profitable quarter since the financial crisis.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue fell 21.3 percent to $7.79 billion, missing the
average estimate of $7.87 billion.
The bank's adjusted revenue from fixed income and
commodities trading slid 54.1 percent in the quarter. Equities
trading revenue fell 9.3 percent.
Morgan Stanley has been shifting its focus away from more
volatile areas of trading and toward more stable and less
capital-intensive businesses, like wealth management.
Wealth management revenue fell 4.3 percent to $3.67 billion
during the quarter, but this accounted for 47 percent of net
revenue compared with 39 percent in the same period of 2015.
Investment banking revenue, which includes fees from mergers
and income from equity and debt underwriting, fell 18.4 percent
to $1.11 billion.
Industry-wide, investment banking fees fell 29 percent in
the period, the worst first-quarter since 2009, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
However, there were some signs of hope. Gorman said there
has lately been a "slightly better turn in markets," that its
M&A pipeline is strong and there are some "green shoots" in the
equity underwriting calendar.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Richa Naidu; Additional reporting
by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Ted Kerr, Lauren Tara LaCapra
and Phil Berlowitz)