REFILE-UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley quarterly profit jumps on stock trading

By Lauren Tara LaCapra
July 18 Morgan Stanley posted a 42
percent increase in quarterly profit as stock trading revenue
soared, the latest sign that the No. 2 U.S. investment bank is
regaining its footing.
Income rose in all the bank's businesses. Profit from
trading and investment banking was nearly six times higher than
a year earlier, helped by stronger stock and bond trading, and
profit in wealth management jumped 83 percent.
The bank said regulators approved the repurchase of $500
million of its stock, and Morgan Stanley shares rose 3.5 percent
in early trading.
Chief Executive James Gorman has been trying to fix Morgan
Stanley, which suffered big losses during the financial crisis.
He has been focusing on measures such as improving profitability
in the bond trading business and the wealth management unit,
which until June was a joint venture with Citigroup Inc.
But Gorman still has work to do. Morgan Stanley's return on
equity, a measure of how effectively the bank wrings profit from
shareholders' money, was just 5 percent. That is up from 4
percent a year earlier but still less than half what investors
expect.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $802
million, or 41 cents per share, in the second quarter from $564
million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Morgan Stanley earned 45 cents per
share, beating analysts' average estimate of 43 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The latest results included a gain related to changes in the
value of the bank's own debt, largely offset by a charge from
buying Citigroup's remaining share of the wealth management
business.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $8.50 billion, while expenses
rose 12 percent to $6.73 billion, signaling that the bank is
keeping a lid on cost growth.
Morgan Stanley has achieved its targets for expenses, Ruth
Porat, the bank's chief financial officer, said in an interview
with Reuters.
"But we are continuing to focus on expense reduction.
There's more to do," she added.
Morgan Stanley is the last of the big five Wall Street banks
to report second-quarter earnings.
Like No. 1 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
and Citigroup, Morgan Stanley easily beat analysts'
profit expectations, thanks largely to strength in trading and
underwriting early in the quarter before interest rates spiked.
MOVING PAST THE DOWNGRADE
Stock trading revenue jumped to $1.8 billion from $1.3
billion a year earlier, excluding the debt valuation adjustment,
or DVA, which reflects gains and losses on banks' own debt.
Revenue from fixed income and commodities trading rose 50
percent to $1.15 billion, excluding DVA.
Last year's figures were hurt by a downgrade of the bank by
Moody's Investors Service in June. Anticipation of the downgrade
during the quarter cut into Morgan Stanley's bond trading
revenue in particular.
Morgan Stanley had set a quarterly revenue benchmark for
fixed income and commodities trading revenue of $1.5 billion,
saying this is necessary to meet its cost of capital following a
disappointing first-quarter.
As with its rivals, underwriting was a bright spot in the
second quarter. Debt underwriting revenue rose 24 percent to
$418 million, while equity underwriting revenue increased 16
percent to $327 million.
Advisory revenue rose 27 percent to $333 million despite
weak M&A activity.
Wealth management revenue rose 10 percent to $3.53 billion,
representing a profit margin of 18.5 percent.
Gorman is targeting a profit margin of at least 20 percent
for the wealth management business by 2015, and has said the
margin could top 23 percent if interest rates rise and market
conditions improve.