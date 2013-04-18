Morgan Stanley wealth management profit up 29 pct on client fees

* Asset-based fee accounts jump to 35 percent of all
accounts
* Expenses fall following completion of Smith Barney
integration
* Brokerage division revenue up 5 pct
* Broker headcount down 442 to 16,284
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, April 18 Morgan Stanley's big
bet on wealth management continued to show strength during the
first quarter, as profit from the brokerage division jumped 29
percent to $255 million, the company said Thursday.
The profit excludes $121 million of pretax income that was
returned to Citigroup Inc for its ownership stake in the
brokerage unit. Morgan Stanley, which bought a majority of
Citi's Smith Barney business in January 2009, expects to buy the
remaining 35 percent by the end of this year, Chief Executive
James Gorman said on a conference call with investors.
Gorman, who once led rival Merrill Lynch's brokerage
division, views wealth management as more stable than the
trading and investment banking activities that were long Morgan
Stanley's hallmark. The bank racked up billions of dollars of
trading losses during the financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the world's largest
brokerage as measured by its more than 16,000 brokers,
contributed about 41 percent of the New York-based firm's total
operating revenue of $8.48 billion in the first quarter.
That is down from 45 percent for all of 2012 because
investment banking activity rebounded in the first quarter.
Gorman on Thursday touted wealth management's record
quarterly profit as emblematic of Morgan Stanley's success. The
unit, which offers investment advice and sells stocks, bonds and
funds to wealthy individuals and families, generated a pretax
profit margin of 17 percent, up from 12 percent a year earlier.
Expenses in the wealth group fell 1 percent to $2.9 billion,
in part because the integration of Smith Barney onto its
brokerage platform was completed late last year.
Measured by a more conventional metric of profitability, the
wealth unit, along with most other Morgan Stanley businesses,
posted a single-digit return that pales in comparison with its
profitability before the financial crisis.
Return on average common equity, reflecting how well the
bank mobilizes equity investments from shareholders, was 8
percent in wealth management, up from 6 percent a year earlier
but below the double-digit returns that retail brokerage
activities typically generate.
FEES FLOW IN
To offset lingering fears about the stock market among
retail investors, Morgan Stanley and its rivals have been
promoting fee-based accounts that charge commissions because
they produce revenue regardless of whether clients buy and sell
stocks, bonds and other investments.
By that measure, Morgan Stanley thrived in the first
quarter. Fee-based accounts as of March 31 were up 21 percent
from a year earlier to $621 million, or 35 percent of total
client wealth management assets of $1.8 billion. A year earlier,
fee-based accounts represented 31 percent of such assets.
Morgan Stanley attracted $15.3 billion of new money into
fee-based accounts in the first quarter, up 50 percent from a
year ago. Bank of America Corp on Wednesday reported
that clients at Merrill and its other wealth management
businesses added $20.4 billion to fee-based accounts in the
first quarter.
Total client assets at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management rose
8 percent from a year earlier on investment gains as well as
new money gathered by brokers.
The bank, which has whittled down its wealth management
training program, ended the quarter with 16,284 brokers, down
442 from the beginning of 2013. Merrill Lynch is the
second-biggest brokerage with 14,474 brokers.
The average Morgan Stanley broker oversaw $110 million of
client assets in the latest quarter, up 10 percent from a year
ago.
Morgan Stanley this year moved about 428 brokers in Europe,
the Middle East, Asia and Australia into the equities division
of its international securities group, no longer including them
in its wealth management tally.
The company's brokerage branches, which it has been reducing
as it consolidates offices with Smith Barney, fell 5 percent
from a year ago to 691.
Shares of Morgan Stanley were off 3.7 percent to $20.68 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.