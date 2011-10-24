UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley to rid itself of mortgage servicer

* Morgan Stanley to sell Saxon to Ocwen for $59.3 mln
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Oct 24 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) plans to sell its
mortgage-servicing business to Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N) for
$59.3 million, closing out a money-losing strategy that stemmed
from the subprime housing bubble.
The deal, which was announced by the two companies on Monday,
also signals Ocwen's strategy of expanding by buying troubled
servicing assets on the cheap from big banks that have stepped
back from the U.S. mortgage business in the aftermath of the
financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley bought Saxon in August 2006 for $706 million as
part of the bank's dive into subprime mortgages. Mortgage
servicers do not lend money, but earn fees by collecting payments
from mortgage borrowers for investors that own underlying bonds.
The timing of Morgan Stanley's purchase was unfortunate:
problems in the subprime market were not yet widely understood,
but U.S. home prices had just peaked and subprime borrowers were
starting to show difficulty making payments.
Months later, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) made a similar
move by buying Houston-based servicer Litton Loan Servicing, which
it also offloaded to Ocwen in June for over $600 million.
The two banks had hoped to profit from getting a closer look
at trends in the subprime mortgage market, which produced billions
of dollars for lenders, securitizers and servicers in the years
leading up to the crisis of 2007-2009.
But Saxon and Litton soon created headaches for their Wall
Street owners, as delinquencies rose and losses accrued. Problems
with foreclosure paperwork eventually ensnared Goldman and Morgan
Stanley into investigations by federal and state regulators last
year.
Loans at Litton are still not doing well. The deal pushed
Ocwen's delinquency rate up to 28.7 percent at Sept. 30 from 24.2
percent three months earlier, Ocwen President and Chief Executive
Ron Faris said in a statement announcing third-quarter results on
Monday.
Ocwen's total servicing portfolio grew to an unpaid principal
balance of $106.1 billion at Sept. 30, up from $70.8 billion it
serviced three months earlier.
The Atlanta-based mortgage servicer will add $26.6 billion to
that balance with the Saxon deal, some of which it already
subservices.
Ocwen had earlier purchased a $6.9 billion servicing portfolio
from Saxon last May, and also bought Barclays PLC's (BARC.L) U.S.
mortgage servicing business HomEq for $1.3 billion last year.
The latest Saxon deal will also include a payment of about
$1.4 billion to Morgan Stanley for receivables on mortgages that
are doing well and expected to continue performing.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012,
Morgan Stanley said. It is not expected to have a material impact
on financial results, though it will marginally reduce
risk-weighted assets and boost its capital ratio.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)