Morgan Stanley unit sued over mortgage aid

NEW YORK Aug 17 A mortgage servicing unit of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) misled homeowners seeking assistance under the federal Home Affordable Modification Program, according to a lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday.

It was the third class-action lawsuit filed since April against Saxon, a unit of Morgan Stanley, over accusations that Saxon took millions of dollars in federal Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP) funds without fulfilling its obligation to bail out financially distressed homeowners.

Similar complaints were filed earlier this year in federal courts in San Francisco and Philadelphia.

The New York couple leading the Brooklyn lawsuit, Ranujoy and Debora Pandit, said they paid Saxon Mortgage Services Inc thousands of dollars in monthly fees and provided all the documentation necessary to obtain a mortgage modification under HAMP.

Once Saxon got their money, it gave them the "runaround," pocketing the fees before denying their application, according to the complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court.

The New York plaintiffs' claims include breach of contract and violations of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and New York's Deceptive Trade Practices Act. They are seeking to certify a New York class for the state claims as well as a nationwide class, which their attorney Krishnan Chittur estimated could include as many as 100,000 members.

"People are fed up with the runaround that's being given by the banks," said Chittur. "The distressed homeowners who were the primary focus of the federal bailout have been left in the lurch. This nonsense has got to stop."

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the lawsuit.

ONLY 20 PERCENT, SAY PLAINTIFFS

HAMP was launched in February 2009 by the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Housing Finance Agency in response to the foreclosure crisis. Under the program, at least $75 billion was allotted to participating mortgage servicers to help financially distressed mortgage holders modify the terms of their mortgages.

Saxon received a $634 million commitment of HAMP funds from the government, $65.8 million of which it has already received, the plaintiffs said. But instead of helping homeowners, Saxon "routinely and systematically misled, and continues to mislead" individuals seeking assistance, according to the complaint.

Saxon has spent $12.25 million, or about 20 percent of its HAMP funds so far, to subsidize homeowners, according to a June 30 report by ProPublica, a nonprofit website for investigative journalism. About $29 million of Saxon's total HAMP funds went into the company, and $24 million benefited investors, ProPublica found.

Mortgage-servicing units at other high-profile banks are facing similar lawsuits in courts across the country. In April, the same plaintiffs' firm representing Saxon's Philadelphia plaintiffs filed nearly identical claims against Citibank Inc unit CitiMortgage. In July, a federal judge in Massachusetts allowed homeowners whose mortgages were serviced by Bank of America to proceed with their class-action claims over their HAMP cases.

The case is Pandit et al. v Saxon Mortgage Services Inc., in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, no. 11-3935. (Reporting by Jessica Dye)