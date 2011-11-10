Morgan Stanley to adopt New York mortgage rules

* New standards mirror those of previous Goldman accord
Nov 10 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) agreed on Thursday
with New York state's financial regulator to abide by new
standards for collecting payments on home loans, in a
settlement similar to one reached with Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N).
The New York Department of Financial Services said the
investment bank agreed to provide a single point of contact for
troubled mortgage borrowers and end robo-signing and "dual
tracking" -- or preparing for a foreclosure as a borrower is
attempting to modify their home loan.
The agreement covers Morgan Stanley's Saxon -- its primary
mortgage servicing subsidiary -- American Home Mortgage
Servicing and Vericrest Financial. It comes less than a month
after Morgan Stanley announced plans to sell Saxon.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said the company was pleased
to enter into the accord.
The agreement mirrors one entered into by Goldman Sachs,
Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N) and Litton Loan Servicing on Sept.
1.
The Litton agreement required Ocwen to adhere to new
standards as a condition for buying the loan servicing company
from Goldman.
On Oct. 24, Morgan Stanley announced plans to sell Saxon to
Ocwen Financial for $59.3 million. The deal is expected to
close in early 2012.
Investment banks have been shedding the business of
collecting payments on home loans as foreclosures have risen
and profits have sunk.
