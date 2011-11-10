Morgan Stanley to adopt New York mortgage rules

* New standards mirror those of previous Goldman accord

* Morgan Stanley plans to sell servicing unit

Nov 10 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) agreed on Thursday with New York state's financial regulator to abide by new standards for collecting payments on home loans, in a settlement similar to one reached with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N).

The New York Department of Financial Services said the investment bank agreed to provide a single point of contact for troubled mortgage borrowers and end robo-signing and "dual tracking" -- or preparing for a foreclosure as a borrower is attempting to modify their home loan.

The agreement covers Morgan Stanley's Saxon -- its primary mortgage servicing subsidiary -- American Home Mortgage Servicing and Vericrest Financial. It comes less than a month after Morgan Stanley announced plans to sell Saxon.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said the company was pleased to enter into the accord.

The agreement mirrors one entered into by Goldman Sachs, Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N) and Litton Loan Servicing on Sept. 1.

The Litton agreement required Ocwen to adhere to new standards as a condition for buying the loan servicing company from Goldman.

On Oct. 24, Morgan Stanley announced plans to sell Saxon to Ocwen Financial for $59.3 million. The deal is expected to close in early 2012.

Investment banks have been shedding the business of collecting payments on home loans as foreclosures have risen and profits have sunk. (Reporting by Joe Rauch; editing by Andre Grenon)