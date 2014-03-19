UPDATE 2-Two charged in U.S. insider case with tips on chewed-up napkins

(Adds court hearing, details of charges, comments from lawyers
and Simpson Thacher)
By Jonathan Stempel
March 19 A Morgan Stanley stockbroker and
a clerk at a prestigious New York law firm were charged with
insider trading in corporate mergers, in an alleged four-year
scheme involving a middleman who would chew up napkins on which
he passed illegal tips.
Authorities said Steven Metro, 40, a managing clerk at
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, stole tips about corporate
transactions involving his firm's clients, and passed them
through the middleman to stockbroker Vladimir Eydelman, 42, who
would trade for himself, family, the middleman and customers.
They alleged that the scheme netted more than $5.6 million
of illegal profit on at least 12 transactions, with some profits
being kicked back to Metro, and other profits spent by Eydelman
on a home, jewelry and a $118,000 Maserati.
The case is the latest in a multi-year federal crackdown on
insider trading. It was uncovered after the middleman, a friend
of Metro's who met him in 1995 in their first year of law
school, began cooperating with the FBI in December.
U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey said transactions
covered by the criminal complaint included a 2009 investment in
Sirius XM Radio by Liberty Media Corp, and a 2013
merger of Office Depot Inc and OfficeMax Inc.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a related
civil lawsuit against Eydelman and Metro. Authorities said more
than $33 million of illegal trades were made.
"Law firms are sanctuaries for the confidential treatment of
client information," Daniel Hawke, chief of the SEC enforcement
division's market abuse unit, said in a statement. "This scheme
victimized not only a law firm but also its corporate clients
and ultimately the investors in those companies."
The case echoes a 2011 prosecution, also in New Jersey,
where a corporate lawyer was accused of passing merger tips to a
trader, netting more than $37 million over 17 years, with the
help of a middleman who eventually cooperated with authorities.
BAIL SET
Eydelman, 42, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, was charged with
eight counts of securities fraud, and Metro, 40, of Katonah, New
York, was charged with nine counts. Each was also charged with
four counts of tender offer fraud and one count of conspiracy.
Bail was set at $1 million for each defendant at a hearing
before U.S. Magistrate Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in the federal
court in Newark, New Jersey, according to Fishman's office.
William Silverman, a lawyer for Eydelman, declined to
comment. James Froccaro, a lawyer for Metro, said his client
"looks forward to being vindicated."
Morgan Stanley put Eydelman on leave and will cooperate with
authorities, spokesman James Wiggins said. "Obviously we do not
tolerate insider trading," he added.
Simpson Thacher said it terminated Metro's employment on
Wednesday, and will also cooperate with authorities.
The 130-year-old law firm called the charges "deeply
disturbing and unprecedented in our long history," and
"completely inconsistent with our values, our culture and the
strict policies we have in place to protect client confidences."
Simpson Thacher said it has more than 850 lawyers. Metro
earned his law degree but worked as a clerk, prosecutors said.
HUNGRY FOR TIPS
Prosecutors said the middleman, identified in court papers
as a confidential witness or "CW," would get tips from Metro at
a Manhattan bar or coffee shop near where they worked, and then
meet Eydelman near the central clock in Grand Central Station.
They said the middleman would show Eydelman a napkin or
piece of paper, such as a post-it note, containing the ticker
symbol of the stock that was to be purchased.
Once Eydelman memorized the tip, "the CW then would fold up
the paper or napkin with the ticker symbol(s) written on it,
place it into his mouth, and chew the paper or napkin to destroy
it," the criminal complaint said.
Eydelman allegedly began his illegal trading at Oppenheimer
& Co, where he had worked before joining Morgan Stanley in Sept.
2012. An Oppenheimer spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
Authorities said the middleman this year began recording
conversations with the defendants, including on Feb. 20 when
Eydelman gave him a cigar box containing $7,000 meant for Metro,
who wanted money to buy and renovate a new home.
"Take these cigars, put it to good use," Eydelman told the
middleman, according to the criminal complaint.
In the 2011 case, the lawyer Matthew Kluger was charged with
passing tips to the trader Garrett Bauer, with the help of
middleman Kenneth Robinson. Kluger was sentenced to 12 years in
prison, Bauer to nine years, and Robinson to 2-1/4 years.
The cases are U.S. v. Metro et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 14-cr-08079; and SEC v. Eydelman et
al in the same court, No. 14-01742.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Stephen
Powell, Bernard Orr)