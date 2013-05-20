Morgan Stanley to sell India wealth management unit to StanChart

May 20 Morgan Stanley said on Monday it
has signed an agreement to sell its Indian wealth management
unit to Standard Chartered. Financial terms of the deal
were not disclosed.
"Morgan Stanley will work closely with Standard Chartered
over the coming months to ensure a smooth transfer of our wealth
management clients currently serviced in India," the U.S. bank
said in a statement.
This process is expected to be completed by the end of 2013,
it said.
Morgan Stanley launched the sale of its Indian private
wealth management unit in November 2012, after entering the
highly fragmented and competitive market about four years
earlier.
The sale of the unit underscores a growing trend of
consolidation in Asia's wealth management industry as private
banks struggle to earn profits in the face of rising regulatory
costs and wafer-thin advisory fees.