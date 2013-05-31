REFILE-Morgan Stanley head of rates fined, suspended by CME Group

By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO May 31 CME Group Inc confirmed
it fined Morgan Stanley's global head of rates on Friday
over transactions in Treasury futures five years ago while he
was employed by Goldman Sachs & Co.
Edward Glenn Hadden was fined $80,000 and will be barred
from trading CME products for 10 days next month, according to a
notice from the exchange operator.
Goldman Sachs was fined $875,000 for failing to supervise
its employees.
The penalties stem from trades in December 2008, when Hadden
amassed a large position in the December 2008 10-year Treasury
futures contract.
He submitted orders during the last minute before the
contract expired, but was unable to liquidate them in an orderly
manner as required by exchange rules because of "illiquidity in
the market," according to CME's notice. The transactions pushed
up prices, it said.
Hadden's trades "arose from standard risk management
procedures" for Treasury futures contracts, said James Benjamin,
Hadden's lawyer.
Hadden is an employee in good standing at Morgan Stanley,
firm spokesman Mark Lake said.
He joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 after rising to head of
government bond trading at Goldman Sachs, according to Morgan
Stanley.
Goldman Sachs is "pleased to have resolved this matter,"
spokesman Michael DuVally said.