INSIGHT-Morgan Stanley wealth unit aims to close lending gap

* Some advisers left due to lack of lending capacity
* Firm says brokers defect because of big package offers
* Morgan Stanley looking at ways to bolster lending
* Unit head Fleming to provide business update on Tuesday
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Carrick Mollenkamp and Jessica
Toonkel
Dec 3 In October, Rebecca Rothstein, a Beverly
Hills-based private banker to rock stars, top executives and the
otherwise rich, abruptly left Morgan Stanley for rival
Merrill Lynch.
She had spent more than a decade at Smith Barney before
Morgan Stanley took control of the retail broker from Citigroup
Inc, but she was getting increasingly frustrated that the
firm could not lend money to clients to refinance their yachts
and vacation homes, people familiar with her thinking said.
So in the couple of minutes it takes to walk from one firm
to another on Wilshire Boulevard - past palm trees, a Sotheby's
realty office and the Mexican restaurant El Torito Grill -
Morgan Stanley lost $2.5 billion in client assets to its rival.
In wealthy enclaves across the United States, Morgan Stanley
has suffered a series of defections of top advisers such as
Rothstein, in part because they think the firm is weak at
providing loans to private banking clients compared with rivals
owned by commercial banks.
Merrill, a unit of Bank of America Corp, has about
600 bankers working with brokers, for example, compared with 170
bankers at Morgan Stanley. In the third quarter, Merrill
reported $1.5 billion in net interest income, compared with $410
million for Morgan Stanley's wealth unit.
"It's built right into the system at Merrill in terms of
people and technology," said Mark Albers, a former manager at
Merrill, who is now president of the wealth management
recruiting firm Albers & Associates Consulting.
Albers said advisers at both firms have told him that
lending is "significantly stronger and significantly easier" at
Merrill than it is at Morgan Stanley.
Morgan Stanley spokesman James Wiggins said its wealth
management unit offers competitive specialized loans through its
tailored lending program. Although its loan book is not as big
as rivals, the firm is working to build up that area and sees it
as a significant growth opportunity, he said.
Morgan Stanley needs its Global Wealth Management unit to
provide a steady income stream as traditional investment banking
and trading businesses come under threat from more regulation,
higher capital requirements and a moribund global economy.
The success of the wealth business depends on its ability to
retain brokers, bolster profits from lending and other products,
and curb costs. It could play a big role in determining Morgan
Stanley's fate, as well as that of CEO James Gorman and the
wealth management unit's head, Gregory Fleming.
"We're building wealth management to be one of the pillars
of Morgan Stanley's future," Fleming said in an interview.
He now oversees some 17,000 brokers, on par with Merrill,
making them the two largest U.S. brokerages.
Still, more than a dozen current and former Morgan Stanley
brokers told Reuters they felt the firm's lending practices put
it at a competitive disadvantage. Four brokers said they quit to
join the likes of Merrill and Wells Fargo & Co in part
because these firms made it easier to pitch loan products.
While Morgan Stanley has a robust securities lending
business, brokers said the firm is not as strong when it comes
to helping wealthy individuals finance specialized purchases
such as yachts, luxury cars and organic farms. Brokers also say
the firm does not consistently offer competitive lending rates.
"Lending was the main reason I left," said one adviser, who
quit Morgan Stanley for Merrill within the past six months.
"When people want to do business with you and you can't provide
a solution, it impacts your ability to serve your clients, make
money for the firm, and for my family."
The adviser said his clients wanted to do things such as
secure lending and collateralized lending, which his team could
not do easily at Morgan Stanley. In the past month at Merrill,
he closed two lending deals and received an inquiry to borrow
$80 million.
"Clients are looking for growth capital and now we can
provide it," he added.
BALANCE SHEET
So far this year, Morgan Stanley's wealth unit has lost at
least 233 advisers who, individually or in teams, managed at
least $100 million in client money - more than twice the number
who joined the firm, according to a Reuters tally of moves. They
took with them about $37.8 billion in client assets, while those
the bank poached from elsewhere brought in only $15.5 billion.
(The figures are not complete, based on moves that have been
announced and brokers managing at least $100 million.)
To be sure, brokers defect for a variety of reasons,
including bigger compensation packages.
Bank of America, for example, offered Rothstein and her
group nearly $30 million to move, according to a source familiar
with the situation. Such payments are often staggered over a
period of years, based on performance targets. A Bank of America
spokeswoman declined to comment on the compensation package.
Morgan Stanley executives privately say Rothstein's exit was
proof that Gorman and Fleming would not engage in bidding wars
for brokers.
Nevertheless, the 77-year-old bank's fledgling status as a
lender has become a source of broker unhappiness, according to
some current and former employees. It has added to other
frustrations: An ongoing $300 million a year cost-cutting effort
has forced brokers to do more with less; a technology snafu over
the summer; and legacy Smith Barney employees are having to
adjust to a new culture at Morgan Stanley.
Tim White, a managing partner in the private wealth
management practice of recruiting firm Kaye/Bassman
International Corp, tries to convince Morgan Stanley brokers to
defect by telling them rivals offer better lending terms.
"Morgan Stanley puts itself at a disadvantage when its
credit lending isn't firing on all eight cylinders," White said.
"Lending is a major advantage for some advisers, particularly
those who want to grow their business in as many ways as they
can."
The departures have not dented revenue for Morgan Stanley's
wealth business so far because asset outflow due to broker
losses is just a fraction of the $1.77 trillion the business
oversees. Revenue per advisor is increasing and executives are
tightly controlling expenses.
The wealth management unit has become a big contributor to
overall revenues at Morgan Stanley, accounting for 44 percent of
third-quarter revenue excluding one-time charges, up from 21
percent in the same period five years ago.
On Tuesday, Fleming will provide investors with an update on
the business at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc conference in
New York, one of his first public presentations since joining
Morgan Stanley in 2010. Morgan Stanley has earmarked $9.3
billion to complete the acquisition of Smith Barney by 2014.
Fleming and Gorman have pledged to deliver a pretax profit
margin of roughly 15 percent from the wealth business by the
middle of next year and upwards of 20 percent when global
financial markets are performing strongly. Last quarter, pretax
margin was 13 percent, excluding one-time costs, up from 12
percent the prior quarter.
"That's positive momentum for us in a relatively challenging
marketplace," Fleming said.
RAMPING UP LENDING
In June 2011, Morgan Stanley hired Michael Brakey from Bank
of America to become head of high net worth lending. Morgan
Stanley does not offer auto lending and some other types of
consumer loans, but it does offer mortgages, securities lending,
personal loans and revolving lines of credit.
According to a marketing document, Morgan Stanley's wealth
unit loans up to $100 million against liquid securities and up
to $50 million against restricted stock. Those loans are
appealing to top corporate executives who own large stock
holdings in companies they founded or led.
In March, the firm also launched two co-branded credit cards
with American Express Co for wealth management clients
and has activated 10,000 cards since.
Morgan Stanley also plans to expand an existing lending
relationship with its 22 percent shareholder Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc in investment banking to lend more
aggressively to wealth clients. The Japanese bank wants to
become a much bigger retail lender in the United States.
"There's a tremendous ability for us to grow here as we
offer these products more broadly to our clients," Fleming said.
Still, for some brokers, Morgan Stanley is not fixing its
lending issues fast enough.
Rothstein, 58, was one of the bank's most prominent and
outspoken private bankers. When the firm had widespread problems
with its new technology system last summer, Rothstein telephoned
Gorman on behalf of other money managers to complain.
Gorman assured her the firm was fixing the problems, sources
familiar with the situation said.
"When somebody as big and as smart as Rebecca - when that
kind of person moves - it makes you question: 'Why am I
staying?'" Albers said.