UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley to keep commission-based IRAs for wealth management customers

(Adds context)
By Olivia Oran and Nikhil Subba
Oct 26 Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday
it would allow its wealth management clients to choose the way
they pay the firm for retirement accounts covered by a new
fiduciary rule.
The company's customers will have the choice of paying
commissions or a fee based on the value of their assets for
accounts subject to the new rule. (bit.ly/2eGID6O)
The Department of Labor rule, announced in April, sets a
standard for brokers who sell retirement products and requires
them to put clients' best interests ahead of their own bottom
line.
The new regulation will take effect in 2018, giving
brokerages time to comply.
The move puts Morgan Stanley in contrast to Bank of America
Corp which said earlier this month it would eliminate
individual retirement accounts that charge investors for each
transaction. Investors who want a retirement account will
instead need to pay a fee that is a percentage of their assets.
Bank of America's decision is intended to reduce conflicts
that might arise if brokers push clients to more expensive
investment products.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman told
analysts last week it does not think giving wealth clients a
choice will present compliance problems.
During the third quarter, revenue from Morgan Stanley's
wealth management unit rose 7 percent to $3.9 billion. The
business hit a 23 percent pretax margin, in line with Gorman's
target for year-end.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New
York; Editing by Bernard Orr)