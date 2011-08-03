Morgan Stanley names Mak international wealth boss

* Morgan Stanley names Mak international wealth head

* Fleming says moves show commitment to non-U.S. business

NEW YORK Aug 3 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) tapped Charlie Mak, a 36-year veteran who ran Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's operations in Asia, as its president of international wealth management, according to an internal memo on Wednesday.

The move reflects "a continued commitment to our global franchise and growth strategy," Greg Fleming, president of Morgan Stanley's wealth and asset management divisions, wrote in the memo.

Mak fills a position vacant for several months after Michael Armstrong was put in charge of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's capital markets in New York.

Morgan Stanley, which operates the largest U.S. retail brokerage by assets and financial advisers, does not break out the scope of its business in other markets.

A firm spokesman said Morgan Stanley's international business includes offices in London, Geneva, Zurich, the Middle East, Hong Kong and Singapore. The division also has a Miami office to serve clients across Latin America.

In other moves, Fleming said MSSB's capital markets operations chief James Jesse will move to Hong Kong from New York to become COO of international wealth management.

James will continue to also lead family office initiatives for the firm.

Meanwhile, Chris Van Aeken moved from Hong Kong to London, where he will remain chairman of the firm's Swiss Private Bank unit but also now take over international banking and lending, Fleming wrote.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Bernard Orr)