UPDATE 1-FINRA orders ex-Morgan Stanley broker to pay nearly $1 mln

(Follows Alert)
July 6 An arbitration panel of the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) ordered a former employee
of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney to pay nearly $1 million to the
company for the breach of a promissory note.
Morgan Stanley, which filed a case against Jamie Dick, had
accused him of failing to pay $938,884 owed on a promissory note
that became due upon the termination of his employment.
The panel also ordered Dick to pay Morgan Stanley $53,203 in
prejudgment interest and $1,300 in attorneys' fees.
The broker will accumulate a penalty of $109.32 a day from
June 5 until he completely repays the award, according to a July
1 order.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)