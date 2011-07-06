UPDATE 1-FINRA orders ex-Morgan Stanley broker to pay nearly $1 mln

(Follows Alert)

July 6 An arbitration panel of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) ordered a former employee of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney to pay nearly $1 million to the company for the breach of a promissory note.

Morgan Stanley, which filed a case against Jamie Dick, had accused him of failing to pay $938,884 owed on a promissory note that became due upon the termination of his employment.

The panel also ordered Dick to pay Morgan Stanley $53,203 in prejudgment interest and $1,300 in attorneys' fees.

The broker will accumulate a penalty of $109.32 a day from June 5 until he completely repays the award, according to a July 1 order. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)