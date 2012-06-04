Morgan Stanley shuffles brokerage leadership-memo

* Field boss Saperstein to head products, services
* Ketterer to lead U.S. brokerage operations
* MS's Fleming sees integration mostly complete in few weeks
NEW YORK, June 4 Brokerage giant Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney has shuffled its top management ranks as longtime
executive Paul Hatch retires later this year, Morgan Stanley
wealth management president Greg Fleming said Monday in a
memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters.
U.S. brokerage operations head Andy Saperstein will run the
newly formed investment products and services division, which is
focused on developing investment strategy and products in
coordination with the firm's capital markets group.
Hatch, who had led that business, intends to retire at the
end of this year and will serve as a vice chairman in the
interim, Fleming said.
Replacing Saperstein as head of U.S. brokerage operations is
Doug Ketterer, who has led Morgan Stanley's high-end U.S.
private wealth management business. Ketterer now will run both
that business and the U.S. brokerage operations. Together, the
groups employ most of the firm's 17,200 brokers and wealth
advisers.
Fleming told employees that Hatch for "some time" expressed
interest in changing careers, but agreed to stay on until Morgan
Stanley's brokerage joint venture with Citigroup Inc
completed its integration of Smith Barney' brokers and systems.
Fleming said that venture, formed in a June 2009 deal, is
now "only a few weeks away" from completing "virtually all of
our platform integration."