MORNING BID AMERICAS-Dollar bulls, equity bears

(Morning Bid is a daily market outlook by Reuters Americas
Markets Editor.)
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK Oct 6 The preparation for tighter U.S.
monetary policy is showing up in markets in a number of areas,
most notably through the appreciation of the dollar which has a
greater affect on GDP growth than people sometimes realize.
Rising strength in the greenback, which would be expected to
continue given the dovish monetary policies being pursued in
Europe and Japan, turns into notable weakness in a number of
U.S. sectors tied to exports like autos and energy.
Citigroup's William Lee dives into this by pointing out that
substantial rallies in the dollar have the power to brake GDP in
a way that Fed tightening even doesn't, saying GDP growth could
decline by a percentage point if the rapid move in the dollar
continues through early 2015.
That fall in GDP is even larger than what they'd anticipate
would occur as a result of a 50-basis-point rise in long-term
interest rates, and it works with a lag, too. Even when the
dollar rally tapers off, it would be expected to constrain GDP
through early 2016.
For now, investors expect the rally to continue. Dollar long
bets from non-commercial traders in futures markets hit a level
not seen since June 2013 last week, with the value of the
dollar's net long position up to $37.36 billion in the week
ended Sept. 30, from $35.81 billion the previous week, including
hefty bets against the yen and euro among leveraged managers.
Not for nothing, then, do we see long-term interest rates in
the United States remaining under pressure. Yields on the
10-year and 30-year remain pressured as investors continue to
pile money into the United States, even though this week brings
supply in the form of three-, 10- and 30-year auctions that
would be expected to cause even a modest selloff as investors
look for concessions before the auctions.
The dollar's strength also hits GDP in that it is more
closely linked to more frequent US market selloffs as well, with
Lee saying that when changes in the exchange rate are as rapid
and pronounced as this one, "there is an increased possibility
that more and more investors will want to realize their gains
from previously accumulated US assets."
Companies with 60 percent more of their sales from overseas
have seen a greater decline in their estimates than those with
almost no overseas exposure.
Finding industry groups that outperform or fall short of the
rest of the averages based on the U.S. dollar is a mixed bag.
The autos, energy and materials names are pretty clear
losers, both small and large-caps, according to Pankaj Patel of
ISI Group, and the small-caps, which have less international
exposure, can also be expected to outperform as well. Oddly,
though, some tech sectors, which are generally pretty well
exposed to the rest of the world, have tended to do well, though
the performance is inconsistent.