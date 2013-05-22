Update 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(06:35 / 2035 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,165.37 -14.69 NZSX 50 4,610.18 +19.34
DJIA 15,307.17 -80.41 Nikkei 15,627.26 +246.24
NASDAQ 3,463.30 -38.82 FTSE 6,840.27 +36.40
S&P 500 1,655.35 -13.81 Hang Seng 23,261.08 -105.29
SPI 200 Fut 5,146.00 -25.00 TRJCRB Index 286.33 -1.59
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.342 +0.066 US 10 YR Bond 2.035
+0.105
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.465 +0.035 US 30 YR Bond 3.218 +0.086
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9692 0.9778 NZD US$ 0.8069
0.8148
EUR US$ 1.2855 1.2916 Yen US$ 103.08 102.65
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1408.50 Silver (Lon) 22.620
Gold (NY) 1375.44 Light Crude 94.19
Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add
Australia's stock market trend.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday with the S&P 500
posting its biggest decline in three weeks, after minutes from
the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials
were open to tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at
the June meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.41
points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,307.17. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.81 points, or 0.83 percent, at
1,655.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.82
points, or 1.11 percent, at 3,463.30.
LONDON - Growth sensitive sectors drove Britain's top share
index to fresh 13 year highs, receiving a boost after the top
U.S. central banker reaffirmed his commitment to continued
stimulus.
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said that central bank
needs to see further signs of traction before taking its foot
off the gas, helping to spike the FTSE 100 to an
intraday high of 6,875.62, its highest level since January 2000.
TOKYO - The Nikkei average climbed 1.6 percent to a fresh
5-1/2-year high on Wednesday, spurred on by the Bank of Japan's
optimism about the economic outlook, while Sony Corp surged on
reports it may consider a proposal to spin off its entertainment
assets.
The Nikkei added 246.24 points to 15,627.26, the
highest closing level since December 2007. It rose as high as
15,706.63 earlier, also the best mark since the same time.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open lower on
Thursday, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept
alive market worries that the central bank might slow its bond
purchases later this year if the economy improves further.
Australia's stock index futures fell 0.5 percent to
5,146.0, a 19.4 point-discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index.
Australian shares closed 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday and
James Hardie Industries is due to release its full-year
results.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar rallied to a 4-1/2-year high against
the yen and a near three-year peak against a currency basket on
Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stoked
speculation the U.S. central bank could begin slowing its asset
buying in coming months.
The dollar rose to a session peak of 103.73 yen,
according to Reuters data, the highest since October, 2008. It
was last up 0.7 percent on the day at 103.21 yen. Against a
basket of currencies, the dollar index rose to 84.422,
the highest since July 2010.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields on the benchmark 10-year
note rose above the key two percent level on Wednesday, the
highest level in two months, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke added to bond investor fears that the U.S. central bank
might slow its bond purchases later this year if the economy
improves further.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were last down 27/32
in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from a low of 1.89 percent
immediately after Bernanke's speech.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 1-15/32 in price to yield 3.21
percent, up from a low of 3.13 percent earlier on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Gold turned sharply lower on Wednesday, as
investors weighed U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
congressional testimony warning of risks to holding interest
rates too low for too long and opened the possibility of
reducing bond purchases.
Spot gold had briefly broken above $1,400 to a
one-week high of $1,414.25 an ounce after Bernanke said the Fed
needed to see further signs the economy was gaining traction
before removing current measures.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper hit a six week high on Wednesday as a
production outage at the world's second-largest copper mine
looked set to continue, though gains were capped as investors
digested comments on monetary easing from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended up at $7,475 per tonne, after touching $7,533.75 a tonne,
its highest level since April 12. It closed at $7,375 on
Tuesday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude extended losses in late trading on
Wednesday to settle below $103 a barrel, after minutes from the
Federal Reserve sent U.S. stock markets down and compounded
earlier oil weakness stemming from a rise in U.S. gasoline
inventories.
Brent crude futures fell $1.31 to settle at $102.60,
after shedding nearly a dollar in the previous session.
After dropping more than $2, U.S. crude settled down
$1.90 at $94.28 a barrel, its biggest one-day loss since May 1.
