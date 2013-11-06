RPT--New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(07:18 / 1818 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,433.81 +1.84 NZSX 50 4,944.57 +5.87 DJIA 15,723.06 +104.84 Nikkei 14,337.31 +111.94 NASDAQ 3,928.62 -11.25 FTSE 6,741.69 -5.15 S&P 500 1,768.82 +5.85 Hang Seng 23,036.94 -2.01 SPI 200 Fut 5,423.00 +5.00 TRJCRB Index 274.41 +1.39 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.186 -0.028 US 10 YR Bond 2.640 -0.022 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.705 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.771 +0.013 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9521 0.9514 NZD US$ 0.8378 0.8391 EUR US$ 1.3524 1.3500 Yen US$ 98.59 98.62 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1319.00 Silver (Lon) 21.940 Gold (NY) 1310.99 Light Crude 95.13 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday buoyed by strong economic data from Europe, while investors bought a flurry of new public offerings one day ahead of Twitter's much-anticipated IPO. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.17 points or 0.56 percent, to 15,706.39, the S&P 500 gained 4.69 points or 0.27 percent, to 1,767.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.129 points or 0.23 percent, to 3,930.735. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main equity index dipped lower on Wednesday, with credit data group Experian slumping after its interim results, while traders said the market might stall in November after a strong run-up last month. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which rose 4 percent in October to reach 5-month highs, closed down by 0.1 percent, or 5.15 points, at 6,741.69 points. The index remains up by 14 percent since the start of 2013. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose, driven by gains in Toyota Motor Corp after the automaker lifted its earnings guidance, while companies that have been battered after disappointing earnings also bounced. The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 14,337.31 after trading as low as 14,130.86 earlier in the session. But the benchmark is still down 3.1 percent from a three-week high touched on Oct. 23. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose broadly on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected German industry orders affirmed expectations the European Central Bank won't cut interest rates this week despite a steep fall in inflation. In midday trading, it was up 0.3 percent at $1.3513, well above Monday's low of $1.3442 and trendline chart support at $1.3454. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose from technical support levels on Wednesday as investors waited for U.S. employment data and speeches by major Federal Reserve officials due this week. Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 8/32 in price while its yield eased to 2.64 percent from 2.67 late on Tuesday. The U.S. 30-year bond slipped 01/32. Its yield stood at 3.77 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Wednesday, on track to halt its longest losing streak in nearly six months, boosted by a dollar drop and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will extend its monetary stimulus. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,316.76 an ounce by 12:10 p.m. EST (1710 GMT). The metal had dropped 3 percent over the past seven sessions, which matched the longest losing streak set in early May. U.S. Comex gold futures for December rose $9.30 to $1,317.40 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish sharply below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper edged lower on Wednesday due in part to concerns about surplus supply in the long term, though the drop was limited by a weak dollar and strengthening expectations for extended U.S. monetary stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, ended at $7,115, down from a close of $7,161 on Tuesday. It earlier hit a session low of $7,093, its lowest since Oct. 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL LONDON - Brent oil rose to $106 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by an unexpectedly large fall in U.S. gasoline stocks and worries about prolonged supply weakness from Libya as the peak northern hemisphere winter heating season looms. Brent crude gained 60 cents to $105.93 a barrel by 1543 GMT after touching the day's high of $106.41. U.S. oil rose $1.38 to $94.75. For a full report, double click on - - - -